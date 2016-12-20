Why buy organic?

December 20, 2016 -6:29 AM

When I’m grocery shopping, I’m spending my money on organic foods. I do it for a number of reasons and the biggest one is to avoid chemicals, hormones, antibiotics and drugs. More than 600 active chemicals are registered for agricultural use in the U.S. and the average application equals about 16 pounds of chemical pesticides per person every year. When soil is managed sustainably, the produce has more nutrients and these healthy plants produce food that tastes better. Organic farming also supports nature. Healthy farmlands help preserve the ecosystems surrounding them.

http://www.prevention.com/food/healthy-eating-tips/top-reasons-choose-organic-foods

Comments

