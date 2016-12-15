Tips to green your kitchen

When you’re thinking about making more sustainable choices in your life sometimes it’s easier to just focus on one area. The kitchen is a great place to start. Let’s begin with energy use, appliances account for 13% of your home’s energy use. So choose Energy Star appliances and make sure your dishwasher is full for each cycle. When it comes to food storage, I’ve been phasing out plastic and using not only my beloved Pyrex but also my glass peanut butter jars. They stack well and I can see everything that’s in them. Using natural cleaners in the kitchen is important because many of the areas here come in contact with your food. Baking soda, vinegar, salt and lemons are the key ingredients to most cleaners.

