You may have heard this next story, Sweden has run out of garbage. It seems that this country of nearly 10 million is so good at composting, reducing waste and recycling that less than 1 percent of Swedish household waste ends up in the landfill. Despite this amazing statistic, it does cause a problem. The country relies on waste to heat and provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes through their waste to energy incineration program. So other countries like Norway and England are paying Sweden to take their garbage. Sweden’s problem is one to strive for, hashtag sustainability goals.

http://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/recycling/blogs/sweden-runs-out-of-garbage-forced-to-import-from-norway