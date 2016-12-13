How to spot well-made clothing

I’ve talked a few times about fast fashion, cheap clothing that falls apart within months and then ends up in the landfill. So how do you know you’re buying quality clothes? Well, there are a few things to look for. The feel of the fabric should be substantial, not rough or flimsy. Even if it’s a lightweight material, it should be a tight weave. Look at the tag. Natural materials last longer. Avoid blends of natural and man-made fibers though. Those mixed fabrics tend to wear poorly over time. But mixes of natural materials are great. Next, check out a couple of seams, they should be straight and neat. And avoid trends. Buy clothes that look good on you, period.

http://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/natural-beauty-fashion/blogs/how-choose-clothes-will-last