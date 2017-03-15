The Environmental Working Group has released its annual Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce report that ranks pesticide contamination in 48 fruits and veggies. The list is based on over 35,000 samples of conventionally grown produce that have been prepped for eating, meaning they’ve been washed and peeled when appropriate. EWG’s tests found that nearly 70 percent of samples were contaminated with residues from one or more pesticides. Nearly all of the samples of strawberries, spinach, peaches, nectarines, cherries and apples tested positive for residue from at least one pesticide. Strawberries were the most contaminated with nearly 20 different pesticides and spinach samples had an average of twice as much pesticide residue by weight than any other crop.

