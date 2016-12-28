Recycling Holiday waste

Now that Christmas is over, you likely have a pile of stuff and you’re wondering what to do with it. Instead of heaping it all in a garbage bag headed for the landfill, take a moment to think about what might be recycled or reused. Packing peanuts, unpopped bubble wrap and air pillows can be reused at many shipping places like UPS or Postal Annex. Burnt out string lights are also recyclable at Far West Recycling locations throughout the Metro area. Large boxes can be broken down and placed between your bins for your hauler to pick up. If you have Styrofoam blocks, those are a little trickier. There are some places in the area that recycle those, but the locations are limited. To find the one nearest you, call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline. They can help you with other hard-to-recycle items too.

Metro Recycling Information Hotline – 503-234-3000

www.oregonmetro.gov – Find a Recycler