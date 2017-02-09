Do you have a recycling bin in the bathroom?

We have a dedicated recycling area in our home in our kitchen. Recycling gets put in the right spot on the first floor. But what I’ve noticed, even in my house, is that if recycling needs to happen in other parts of the house, it might not always be done. A toilet paper roll is a good example. Without naming names, my husband has been known to throw these away occasionally, in our basement bathroom. We’re not alone. Recycling rates go down if there’s not a recycling bin readily available, especially in the bathroom where things like shampoo and lotion bottles might go in the trash. The solution is easy. If you have space, place a recycling bin in the room too. If you don’t have the space, consider dividing the one bin you have to make recycling easier.

http://earth911.com/living-well-being/recycling-bin-binbisa/