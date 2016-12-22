How to recycle your Christmas tree

It’s not Christmas yet but I know there are some of you out there that’ll take down your tree on the 26th. So here are some tips for recycling your tree. First, prep it by removing all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and other materials not part of the original tree. Many scout troups offer drop off or pick up services. Trout Unlimited is collecting trees again this year and placing them in Oregon rivers to boost salmon, trout and steelhead habitat. And non-flocked trees can go curbside. Local municipalities have different rules.

Call Metro to find the closest scout troop near you collecting trees: 503-234-3000

Trout Unlimited: http://pamplinmedia.com/sl/335830-215779-salmon-will-love-your-old-christmas-tree

How to recycle trees in your city: http://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/recycling-home/christmas-tree-recycling