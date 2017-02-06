After public outcry, Congress changes course on public land

February 6, 2017 -3:02 PM

Last week Congress was all set to sell off some public land, about the size of the state of Connecticut, to private interests. Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz originally claimed that the 3.3 million acres of national land, maintained by the BLM served “no purpose for tax payers”. The resistance came swiftly from the left and the right, all of whom believe that public land is here to serve the public good. Chaffetz heard from hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who flooded the congressman’s phones along with his Instagram and Twitter accounts urging him to say no to HR 621. Our representatives will listen to us, but we have to be willing to speak up.

http://www.treehugger.com/environmental-policy/congress-moves-sell-public-land-size-connecticut.html

