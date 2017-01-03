If you moved to Portland recently, you may be confused by those green boxes painted on some streets. Those are Portland’s Green Bike Boxes. They’re there to help increase safety by making people on bikes more visible to those driving and helping to reduce “right-hook” collisions. As a driver, when you approach those green bike boxes on a yellow or red light, you must stop behind the box. Cyclists are allowed to take the green box, increasing their visibility. Also, there are no right turns on red at these intersections. Once the light turns green, allow cyclists to clear the intersection before proceeding.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/185112