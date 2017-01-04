Portlander Bill Stites designed Truck Trike for UPS bike deliveries

Portlander Bill Stites of Stites Design began designing recumbent bikes in 2002 and two years ago he won an innovation award for his Truck Trike. That trike got the attention of a UPS official. Because of narrow streets with limited parking in Europe, UPS began a pilot project using trikes for deliveries in Germany in 2012. They wanted to bring the ease of delivery in congested cities to the states and chose Portland and the Stites designed Truck Trike for its pilot project. The trike has a large cargo box for UPS and deliveries are now being made in the Portland area.

