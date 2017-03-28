Oregon’s possible solar future

The Green Energy Institute at Lewis and Clark College drew up a 10 year road map and they say that Oregon could provide 10 percent of its energy from solar power in a decade. The plan calls for keeping working policies like net metering, state and federal tax credits, and incentives from Energy Trust of Oregon. The group also suggests programs to promote community solar and a renewable energy portfolio standard to reach the goal. Currently the state gets solar from residential and commercial units, but the bulk comes from the utility-scale solar sector. The cost of solar has shrunk from $7.50 per watt in 2009 to just $2 per watt and the solar industry employs about 4,500 jobs in private, government and nonprofit sectors.

