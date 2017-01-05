Natural stomachache remedies

When you have a stomachache, do you reach for an over-the-counter remedy? Many have multiple medicines that may have unintended side effects. Next time consider a natural way to soothe your stomach. Chamomile tea is a good home remedy for an uncomplicated upset stomach. It’s anti-inflammatory and calms the belly. Ginger is good for nausea and discomfort. It’s commonly used for motion or morning sickness. And there’s always mint. I keep mint candy on hand for my oldest, he gets motion sickness on long car drives. Believe it or not, cayenne reduces discomfort in the stomach. It’s seems counter-intuitive, but it improves pain, bloating and nausea.

http://www.treehugger.com/health/5-natural-fixes-stomachache.html