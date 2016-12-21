Money saving tips when buying organic

Yesterday’s Green Tip touched on reasons for buying organic foods. Many people want to buy organic but the cost can be prohibitive. But if you want to put your money towards good health and a better, more sustainable environment, here are some tips on how to save money. First, buy in season. We’ve become accustomed to strawberries in December, but that’s not cheap and they don’t taste good. Next, check out Farmers’ Markets. They slow down in the winter, but will be running full steam in a few months. Some grocery stores have a ‘scratch and dent’ section where you can find slightly imperfect grocery items. You can also join a CSA or go-in with a friend on buying half or whole animals from local farms.

