Make your dishwasher run more efficiently

If you have a dishwasher with a normal cycle and a power cycle, you may wonder which one is more energy efficient. Generally speaking, a one-hour cycle will use more water and power to get your dishes clean. It could be as much as 10 gallons of water per cycle compared to 3 gallons per cycle. Your machine’s manual will give you exact numbers. So putting it on the slower, normal cycle wins outright. And there are other things you can do to make your load more energy efficient. Run a full load and scrape, but don’t pre-clean dishes with new dishwashers. Avoid the sanitize cycle, that uses extra hot water, which increases energy output. And skip the rinse cycle, that just wastes water.

http://grist.org/living/whats-the-most-eco-friendly-dishwasher-cycle/?utm_content=buffer5c06f&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer