Make your dishwasher run more efficiently

January 6, 2017 -6:02 AM

If you have a dishwasher with a normal cycle and a power cycle, you may wonder which one is more energy efficient. Generally speaking, a one-hour cycle will use more water and power to get your dishes clean. It could be as much as 10 gallons of water per cycle compared to 3 gallons per cycle. Your machine’s manual will give you exact numbers. So putting it on the slower, normal cycle wins outright. And there are other things you can do to make your load more energy efficient. Run a full load and scrape, but don’t pre-clean dishes with new dishwashers. Avoid the sanitize cycle, that uses extra hot water, which increases energy output. And skip the rinse cycle, that just wastes water.

http://grist.org/living/whats-the-most-eco-friendly-dishwasher-cycle/?utm_content=buffer5c06f&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

Related Content

My sustainable New Year’s Resolution
Money saving tips when buying organic
Tool Libraries
50 Eco-Tips for the House
Coffee Ground as Carbon Neutral Fuel
Sunday Parkways in North Portland

Comments

You May Also Like...

Meet the Resistance
Natural stomachache remedies
Portlander Bill Stites designed Truck Trike for UPS bike deliveries