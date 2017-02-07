Lavender is more than just a pretty plant

There are a couple of plants that I have in various places around my yard. Lavender is one of those plants. I love lavender because it’s beautiful but also because it’s drought tolerant and easy to maintain. But there are other benefits to having a lavender plant or two in your yard. Lavender has a relaxing affect that can help you sleep. A lavender sachet inside your pillow can help at night. That soothing effect can also be put to use in a bath by making bath salts. Dried lavender is a natural alternative to mothballs, which contain pesticides. And lavender can make a fragrant wreath.

