Lavender is more than just a pretty plant

February 7, 2017 -6:08 AM

There are a couple of plants that I have in various places around my yard. Lavender is one of those plants. I love lavender because it’s beautiful but also because it’s drought tolerant and easy to maintain. But there are other benefits to having a lavender plant or two in your yard. Lavender has a relaxing affect that can help you sleep. A lavender sachet inside your pillow can help at night. That soothing effect can also be put to use in a bath by making bath salts. Dried lavender is a natural alternative to mothballs, which contain pesticides. And lavender can make a fragrant wreath.

http://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/home/7-cool-things-we-never-knew-lavender-could-do?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=Social&utm_term=790697857&utm_campaign=Rodale%27s+Organic+Life

Related Content

Bike Share
Garden Planning and Design for Annual Vegetables
Money saving tips that cut down on food waste
How to use extra fresh herbs
Start your own vegetable seeds at home class

You May Also Like...

You broke a CFL. What do you do?
After public outcry, Congress changes course on public land
Record Tales episode #2 – tales of stolen gear and strippers