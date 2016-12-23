Last minute, waste-free gifts

It’s crunch time for many of you looking for a gift. But don’t let it stress you out. There are a lot of gift options that’ll keep it local and waste free. Families with kids might like memberships to the zoo, Children’s Theatre, OMSI or an indoor gym. Got a gardener on your list? Potted plants, garden tools or a gift certificate to a local nursery would fit the bill. Cloth diaper service for expectant parents, movie theatre tickets for teens or massage gift certificate you’re your mom. Tickets to concerts, local theatre or a comedy show. In a city like Portland, with so much going on, the list is endless.