Last minute, waste-free gifts

December 23, 2016 -6:30 AM

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestTumblr

It’s crunch time for many of you looking for a gift. But don’t let it stress you out. There are a lot of gift options that’ll keep it local and waste free. Families with kids might like memberships to the zoo, Children’s Theatre, OMSI or an indoor gym. Got a gardener on your list? Potted plants, garden tools or a gift certificate to a local nursery would fit the bill. Cloth diaper service for expectant parents, movie theatre tickets for teens or massage gift certificate you’re your mom. Tickets to concerts, local theatre or a comedy show. In a city like Portland, with so much going on, the list is endless.

Comments

You May Also Like...

How to recycle your Christmas tree
Money saving tips when buying organic
Why buy organic?