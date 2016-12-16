Holiday gift giving for kids

How do you balance buying gifts for kids without producing excess waste? That’s the struggle we face every holiday season. We want our gifts to be meaningful, last long and be loved. So as my husband and I sat down to talk about what to get our boys we eventually came up with some ideas. Our big gift this year is a trip to Disneyland. Experience gifts certainly fit the bill. Without giving away the rest, we look at things like, what do they need or want for their favorite activity. Our boys love baseball, and gear gets too small and wears out. One of them loves board games, they both love legos and magazine subscriptions give all year long. And socks, they’re getting socks.

