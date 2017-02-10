I hate paper towels (and napkins, but that’s another story)

I’ve never really understood the appeal of paper towels. When I make a mess, I want something durable, not something flimsy that falls apart easily. So, instead I use cloth rags made from old kitchen towels, cloth napkins, t-shirts and even old socks. These cloth rags are sturdy and longer lasting than paper towels, and they cost almost nothing. If you break it down with laundry cost, a rag costs about 2 cents for each single use. Compare that to paper towels and you’re looking at up to 10 cents per use, depending on whether it’s a light or heavy duty clean up. The environmental cost is bigger. There’s the loss of trees, the chemicals used to bleach them, fuel to transport them so they can end up going in the landfill. Even in Portland, most people don’t compost paper towels. So if you’re looking for an easy and money saving green step. Stop buying paper towels.

http://www.thesimpledollar.com/paper-towels-and-frugality/