The Great Lakes are filled with plastic too

The oceans aren’t the only waterways filled with plastic pollution. The Rochester Institute of Technology found a high concentration of plastic in the Great Lakes. Twenty two million pounds of plastic debris enters the Great Lakes every year from the United States and Canada, with half of it ending up in Lake Michigan. But rather than roaming around the lakes in patches, like plastic does in the ocean, the plastic is moved by the wind and currents, pushing ashore, often in another state or country than where it originated. Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland and Detroit are the main sources of the plastic pollution, but they end up with less litter on their shorelines.

http://www.treehugger.com/clean-water/22-million-pounds-plastic-debris-enters-great-lakes-every-year.html