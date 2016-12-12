Give the gift of homemade for the holidays

The holidays can be a challenging time for people who work hard all year trying to reduce waste. Gift giving doesn’t have to be wasteful though. As cliché as it sounds, handmade gifts really are welcome gifts. Our neighbors give us homemade caramel corn and it’s the best thing ever. If you love to bake, I don’t know anybody that doesn’t love a plate full of cookies or sweet breads? Another neighbor makes great jam that she shares with us every year. Last year the boys and I made fire starters out of cardboard egg cartons, lint and wax. Our camping friends loved them. Whatever your specialty is, your friends will enjoy it.

