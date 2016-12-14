Gear tips for biking in the winter

Rain or shine, my boys ride their bikes to school. Typically, if there’s ice or snow, like last week, school is cancelled, but they do ride in bad weather. Over the years, we’ve gotten good at wearing the right gear. The hands and face are the critical areas so if you’d like to ride in the winter, make sure you have the right gear. Good, waterproof gloves are important along with something like a mask or ear covers. We also have covers for our helmets so our heads don’t get soaked and my son wears shoe covers for his tennis shoes. My oldest son rides home once a week at dusk, so he’s got a headlight and taillight.

