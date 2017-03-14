Enhabit funding 500 Nest smart thermostats

Portland area residents who are looking to cut home energy bills can get a discount on “smart thermostats” through Enhabit. The local non-profit has funding for 500 Nest smart thermostats, cutting the cost for homeowners to $300, a $150 savings. The Nest thermostat works with your home, tuning into the heating and cooling patterns, automatically adjusting to be more efficient. These adjustments can add up to 15 to 20% savings on your energy bills. Enhabit will also conduct a 100 point home performance check, looking at air seals, indoor air quality and insulation evaluation, plus other areas.

