Cut phantom energy use

There are some easy ways to cut your energy use, lower your energy bill and reduce your carbon footprint. The typical American household has dozens of appliances and electronics plugged in and drawing power, even though they’re turned off. TV’s, desktop computers and monitors, printers and cable boxes are the largest consumers of stand-by power. But chargers for cell phones, laptops and digital cameras are sucking up power when they’re plugged into an outlet, even when they’re not in use. So here are some things you can do. Unplug all chargers when they’re not being used. Unplug devices that you don’t use often, like a microwave. And adjust power settings to “power save” or disable the quick start.

