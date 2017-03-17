Clean workout clothes naturally

Towards the end of cyclocross season, our minivan starts to smell like a locker room. Sweaty, wet, muddy bike clothes from three cyclists does not make a good air freshener. If you’ve got work out gear that’s stinking up your space, here are some tips to clear the air. First of all, don’t put damp workout clothes in your hamper to sit, let them air dry first. If you have to pack them away, put them in a plastic bag and spray them with a combination of 1 cup of water and 10 drops of lavender essential oil. If the clothes are really bad, soak them in a sink filled with water and white vinegar. And don’t put them in the dryer. Let them air dry, outside if possible.

