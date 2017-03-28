Cheerios “Save the Bees” seeds may contain invasive species

Cheerios has a promotion running where they’re giving away free seeds to encourage folks to save the bees. It’s a great way to bring attention to the dwindling bee population. There’s just one catch. If you plant these seeds, you could be planting invasive, non-native plant species in your yard. Invasive plants can spread aggressively, displacing other natural plants and because they can be difficult to control, they can be expensive to get rid of. Non-native plants can spread diseases to native plants, that don’t have a resistance to the disease built up. So what can you do to help the bee population? Skip all insecticides and pesticides, they’re deadly to bees and other helpful insects. You can put out a small bowl of water for the bees. And leave the weeds. Weeds in the springtime is often the first source of food for bees.

