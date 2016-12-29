African American women exposed to more chemicals in personal products

The average American woman uses 12 personal care products a day, containing 168 different chemicals. When the Environmental Working Group tested teens, they found 16 different hormone-altering chemicals. Breaking it down by ethnicity, EWG found that African-American women are exposed to more chemicals than other women. Most of the cosmetics and hair care products aimed at black women contain more toxic ingredients than those manufactured for other ethnic groups. The most popular products also happen to be the most toxic. African-American women’s hair care products, coloring, bleaching and relaxing, are the worst. Unfortunately the industry is largely unregulated. I rely on EWG’s database when I buy my products.

http://www.treehugger.com/organic-beauty/black-women-are-exposed-higher-levels-chemicals-cosmetics-and-hair-care-products.html

http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2015/05/13/toxic-chemicals-cosmetics.aspx