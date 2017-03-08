Get inspired by these 10 zero waste bloggers

We’re pretty good at reducing waste at home, but it’s a daily process, I’m always trying to gather new ideas. That’s why I follow some zero waste bloggers. Some of my favorites include Trash is for Tossers offers up waste free tips and includes videos, her most recent series is about waste free grocery shopping. The Zero Waste Chef has some great tips for cooking, including recipes and she shares my love of jars for storage. And another blog called Litterless had a post recently on low hanging fruit, easy zero waste swaps to add to your life.

http://www.treehugger.com/green-home/10-zero-waste-bloggers-you-should-know.html