Get your garden ready for spring planting

February 17, 2017 -6:31 AM

Last week my husband said to me, ‘do you know that last year we started planting our vegetable garden in the middle of February?’ As I looked out at my sad garden beds, I was painfully aware of that fact. The snow, ice and downpours have kept me from clearing out my garden beds and getting ready for planting season. So this week I’ve taken action. I took advantage of the nice weather and cleaned up the beds, bought some organic fertilizer, and this weekend we’ll start cultivating, or loosening all of that compacted soil. I also picked up some seeds for spring crops like peas, lettuces and carrots. Maybe with all of this work in the garden, I can coax Mother Nature into bringing on spring.

http://www.motherearthnews.com/organic-gardening/how-to-prepare-your-garden-for-spring-planting-zm0z15fmzsor

