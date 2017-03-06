The “Freiburg Cup” in Germany

Have you ever gotten to a coffee shop and realized you forgot your coffee mug. There’s a city in Germany where you can buy a cup of coffee downtown in a reusable cup and then drop it off in a bin at a different café. The “Freiburg Cup” is sponsored by the city, which gave the cups and bins to participating cafes. Customers pay a small deposit that they get back when they return the cups. By Freiburg’s estimates, the city goes through 12 million disposable cups each year and in Germany as a whole, the number goes up to 3 billion cups. One of the Freiburg cafes estimates that about 30 percent of the customers are using the cups. Not a bad number but some think that if they had bigger mugs, the number would be higher.

https://www.fastcoexist.com/3066149/can-cities-find-a-way-to-stop-using-disposable-coffee-cups