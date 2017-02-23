Fix it Fair is this Saturday

The second Fix it Fair of the year is coming up on Saturday. The City of Portland hosts the free Fix it Fairs throughout the year helping residents save money and connect them with resources. You’ll find information on water and energy savings, recycling, weatherizing your home, gardening, and yard care and composting. The Repair Café will also be there, so if you have a small countertop appliance or clothing that needs fixing, you can bring that along. There’s also free lead blood testing and minor bike tune ups. Saturday’s event is at Madison High School in NE Portland.

