EPA releases final Portland Harbor Superfund cleanup plan

In June the EPA released a draft plan proposal for cleaning up Portland Harbor Superfund site. And then the agency heard overwhelmingly from Portland residents. On Friday, the EPA released a final cleanup order that is significantly more aggressive than the original draft plan. The new 13-year cleanup plan will cost more than $1 billion and remove the most hazardous pollutants from a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River, from the Steel Bridge north to Sauvie Island. The EPA will dredge about 205 acres of sediment contaminated by industrial chemicals dumped in the river over the past century. This is another example of ordinary citizens taking action and making their voices heard.

