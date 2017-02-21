Delhi looks to ban disposable plastics

India’s capital, Delhi, recently introduced a ban on disposable plastic. Items prohibited include cutlery, bags, cups and other forms of single-use plastics. The country took action after complaints about the illegal mass burning of plastic and other waste at local garbage dumps that’s been blamed for causing air pollution. And what’s not being burned is ending up in the world’s oceans. It may seem like a severe move by the country, but the waterways and landfills are being overrun with single use plastic. Be part of the solution and reject single use plastic. Take along reusable water bottles, coffee mugs and cutlery when you go out.

