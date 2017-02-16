How to cook out arsenic in rice

We eat a lot of brown rice at my house, so imagine my dismay to discover that rice, and brown rice in particular, contains arsenic. Rice naturally has higher levels of inorganic arsenic than other foods because the plant and grain tend to absorb arsenic more readily than other food crops. Basmati rice contains lower levels than other rice, rice cakes and crackers can contain levels higher than in cooked rice, and the levels of arsenic found in rice milk is higher than amounts that would be allowed in drinking water. So what’s a rice lover to do? Soak your rice overnight, drain and rinse with fresh water and cook with extra water.

