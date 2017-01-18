More and more people are turning away from plastics not just because it’s bad for the environment, but it’s also harmful to our bodies. I prefer glass, I use old peanut butter jars for food storage in the freezer, fridge and cupboards. And now there’s a growing “More Clay, Less Plastic” project to encourage people to embrace ceramic and other non-plastic utensils and dishes. The project was born in Italy where the idea was to create awareness about the environmental impact of plastics and the beauty in eco-friendly alternatives. The classroom was the first stop because the founder sees that kids are the key to the future. Once a child’s habit changes, they often influence their parents to change.

