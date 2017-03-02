City of Portland hosts Problem Solved

March 2, 2017 -10:06 AM

Is your company looking to make more sustainable choices around the office? The City of Portland is hosting an event called Problem Solved, bringing together sustainably-minded people to share challenges and advice on workplace sustainability efforts. They’ll tackle topics including how to start or improve social responsibility, improving recycling and waste reduction, and how to engage coworkers in your efforts. The event takes place March 21st from 5-7pm at BridgePort Brew Pub and tickets are $10. Seating is limited and you’ll need to RSVP to the event.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/sustainabilityatwork/article/476628

