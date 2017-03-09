Choose chemical free sunscreens this summer

Believe it or not, summer is on the way and you’ll need to restock your sunscreen. As you’re stocking up, make sure you look at the labels. Sunscreen chemicals wash off when you’re in the water and those chemicals are bad for the environment both in and out of the water. They’re so harmful that Hawaii is considering banning sunscreens that contain two of the most harmful chemicals. Senator Will Espero argues that the ban is crucial to maintaining the health of coral reefs. Researchers have measured the levels of these chemicals in the Hawaiian waters and found the concentrations are 30 times higher than levels considered safe for coral reefs. Check the Environmental Working Group for safe sunscreens but remember to cover up too, to minimize sun exposure.

http://www.treehugger.com/ocean-conservation/hawaii-wants-ban-chemical-sunscreens-save-its-coral-reefs.html