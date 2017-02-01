Canadian grocery chain accepting reusable containers

Canada’s largest bulk food chain will start accepting reusable containers and bags in all of their stores by the end of this month. Bulk Barn has over 250 stores across Canada and will welcome all reusable containers, along with cloth and mesh bags. The executive vice-president of the chain spent three years convincing the president, his father that a pilot project was worth trying. The initial pilot project was rolled out in October and it was so successful that they added 37 more stores to the testing phase. The feedback was overwhelming and they’re ready to launch it storewide. There are small chain stores and food co-ops that do this across our country. I’d like to see a bigger chain store step up and help their customers waste less.

