CA adds Glyphosate to list of cancer-causing chemicals

Let’s hear it for California. Their voter-approved Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act from the 80’s requires them to list chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. Glyphosate was added to the list last January. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, made by Monsanto. In California, Roundup is used on 250 types of crops. So Monsanto sued California’s EPA office, but their challenge was dismissed. In her final ruling, the judge said that Monsanto’s objections were not viable. Roundup is considered a carcinogen and not safe to use.

