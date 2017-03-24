Beneficial herbs

Herbs are amazing. They not only add incredible flavors to our food every day, but herbs can induce relaxation, energize and aid with digestion. The smell of dill reminds me of my grandmother who made the most amazing pickles, but fresh dill is rich in vitamin A and C, giving your immune system a boost. Regular consumption of fresh chives can lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Basil is antimicrobial and can be applied topically to prevent a variety of skin conditions. And rosemary oil can increase memory performance and the smell has also been linked to reducing the severity of migraines. You might want to think about planting some herbs in your garden this year.

http://www.treehugger.com/health/health-benefits-herbs.html