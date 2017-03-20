The St John’s neighborhood is hosting the annual Friends of Baltimore Woods Native Plant Sale this weekend. The sale features plants native to the Pacific Northwest, including hummingbird, butterfly and bee favorites. Bosky Dell Nursery and the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council Nursery are supplying the plants. The Backyard Habitat Program will have plant experts on site to help with any questions you may have. The sale is a benefit for the Friends of Baltimore Woods, a nonprofit that’s working to preserve the 30-acre corridor in North Portland.

