Bali company creates biodegradable bags

As much as I’d like people to change their habits and stop using disposable items, the reality is that there are many people who won’t change, no matter what. There are some companies who are in tune to this reality and are trying to design products that are fully biodegradable. A Bali company called Avani falls into that category. They’ve got a line of fully biodegradable food products, from coffee cups to cutlery. They also make grocery bags made from cassava root starch and natural resins, with no petroleum products. They biodegrade fully within 3 to 6 months and the process can be hurried by dissolving them in hot water. The bags cost two to three cents more than a regular bag, about double the price. But remember, as with any biodegradable product. These types of items cannot go into curbside composting programs.

