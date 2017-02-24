How to properly dispose of hazardous waste

We get a lot of calls coming into Metro’s Recycling Information hotLine about what to do with hazardous waste. Metro has two facilities that are open year-round to take hazardous waste. Items like CFLs, batteries, pesticides, fertilizers, cleaners, old paints, medicines and old fire extinguishers. They’ll also accept all types of car fluids, old propane cylinders like the ones you take camping and thermometers. The fee is minimal, $5 for up to 35 gallons or the equivalent. But from March through November you can take advantage of Metro’s free hazardous waste events every Saturday on the Eastside and the Westside.

Calendar of neighborhood events:

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/neighborhood-collection-events/2017-neighborhood-collection-event

List of hazardous waste items:

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/healthy-home/common-hazardous-products

Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline – 503-234-3000