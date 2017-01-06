Meet the Resistance

The following is a listing of Portland area Solidarity & Resistance events.

These events are all open to the public.

Saturday, January 7 / 6:00pm

Ford Gallery – 2505 SE 11th

An art show that’s also an opportunity to share and rally together before the inauguration.

http://fordgallerypdx.com

Sunday, January 8 / 2:00 – 6:00pm

Knit Your Bit at First Unitarian Portland

Communal gathering to knit Pussy Hats for marchers taking part in the Women’s March on January 21st.

https://www.facebook.com/events/319494621778453/

Monday, January 9 / 3:30 – 5:00pm

Oregon #DayAgainstDenial PDX outside of Senator Ron Wyden’s Office (911 NE 11th – Portland)

People in all 50 states will send a message to their US Senator to reject President-Elect Donald’s Trump climate denying cabinet nominees. Organized by 350PDX.

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/oregon-dayagainstdenial-pdx?clear_id=true

Wednesday, January 11 / 4:00pm

Shut it Down! Guantanamo Visibility Action – Hawthorne Bridge

Peace and Justice Works Iraq Affinity Group, Amnesty International and others gather to protest human rights abuses at Guantanamo.

Expect traffic impacts.

Friday, January 13 7:00pm

Broken Promises – One Grand Gallery

An art auction fundraiser supporting protesters and water protectors at Standing Rock.

https://www.facebook.com/events/353225538382100/

Saturday, January 14 / 11:30am – 3:00pm

United for Immigrant Rights March & Rally at the Oregon State Capitol (900 Court St. NE – Salem)

Join Causa Oregon for a national day of action to build community, celebrate immigrant heritage and pledge to protect immigrants from hateful attacks and policies.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1131739436880187/

Saturday, January 14 / 3:00-6:00pm

Women Prepare to March NOW! – Fred Meyer Marketplace Stadium (100 NW 20th Pl, Portland)

Join Greater Portland NOW as they prepare for the Women’s March on Portland. They’ll be making banners and signs at this event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1614546695516446/?active_tab=about

Saturday & Sunday, January 14 & 15 / all weekend

First 100 Days: United in Resistance at Portland Institute of Contemporary Art

A weekend of workshops and artmaking in preparation for the upcoming inauguration demonstrations.

http://first100dayspdx.weebly.com/

Sunday, January 15 / TBA

Senator Jeff Merkley joins Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democratic leaders to organize Save Health Care rallies nationwide. You can sign up at his website to learn more:

http://www.jeffmerkley.com/petition/save-health-care/e/

Thursday, January 19 / 2:30pm

Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout – Pioneer Courthouse Square

Portland students will gather and speak out against President-Elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Expect traffic impacts.

Friday, January 20 / 4:00pm

Inauguration Day Protest – Pioneer Courthouse Square

Opportunity for individuals to come together to protest the inauguration of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Expect traffic impacts.

Friday, January 20 / 6:00pm

Inauguration Day: Roe on the Rocks – Lagunitas Brewing Community Room

The Oregon Women’s Campaign School hosts a discussion how basic rights can be protected under President Trump.

https://www.facebook.com/events/228134350944744/

Saturday, January 21 / 12:00 – 4:00pm

Women’s March on Portland – Tom McCall Waterfront Park (2 SW Naito Pkwy)

Everyone who supports women’s rights is welcome to this march to show solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. It’s a free event and you’re encouraged to sign up through Eventbrite for registration so they know how many people plan on attending.

http://www.womensmarchportland.org/

Sunday, January 22 / noon

Never Going Back – Pioneer Courthouse Square

A peaceful funeral-style procession, intended to draw attention to the Queer Resistance.

https://www.facebook.com/events/588195801374427/

Monday, January 23 / 6:15pm

Citizen Activism 101 – St. John’s Library (7510 N. Charleston Ave, Portland)

Donna L. Cohen hosts a free discussion on ways to implement strategies for change on local and national levels.

https://www.facebook.com/Civics-for-Adults-1490728887922036/

Saturday, January 28 / 10:00am

March for Justice – Chapman Square (SW 4th and Main, Portland)

The Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform hosts a march to unite Portland residents on the seventh anniversary of Aaron Campbell’s shooting by Portland Police.

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Coalition-for-Justice-Police-Reform-328861034751/

Saturday, January 28 / all day

First 100 Days: United in Resistance – PNCA (Pacific Northwest College of Art – 511 NW Broadway, Portland)

A day-long event focused on building longer term resistance strategies with the arts community.

http://first100dayspdx.weebly.com/