Oh, Canada! Paul McCarney announces first Freshen Up tour dates

Ahead of the September 7 release of his latest album, Egypt Station, Paul McCartney‘s Twitter account has announced the first dates of his Freshen Up tour. Sir Paul is headed to Canada.

The first four dates of the tour will kick off September 17 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, and will wrap September 30 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“We’ve always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada,” McCartney said on his blog. “We can’t wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows. We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!”

Fans can snap up pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/paulmccartney.

Here is the full list of just-announced Canadian dates:

9/17 — Quebec City, QC, the Videotron Centre

9/20 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

9/28 — Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

9/30 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

Paul’s first Egypt Station singles, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me,” are available now.

