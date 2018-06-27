NYC ban on styrofoam ban upheld

New York City’s ban on Styrofoam food and beverage containers has been upheld by a New York State court. The widespread use of Styrofoam coffee cups and food clamshells has created a pollution problem around the United States. They get littered on city streets and because they’re brittle, they break up into tiny pieces, entering the waterways and mistaken for food by fish and birds. By 2019, restaurants and food vendors in the Big Apple will be prohibited from using Styrofoam. Meanwhile San Diego may join 116 California cities that have banned Styrofoam. Portland banned Styrofoam for food and beverage containers in 1990.

