New compilation focusing on Joe Strummer’s non-Clash work due out in September

A new compilation featuring material that late Clash frontman Joe Strummer recorded outside of his famous band will be released on September 28 in multiple formats.

Joe Strummer 001 is a 32-track collection that includes songs by the punk-rock icon’s pre-Clash band The 101ers, solo tunes, recordings by Joe and his late-career backing group The Mescaleros, and various collaborations.

The album will be available as a standard two-CD set, a deluxe two-CD package housed in a 64-page hard-back book, a four-LP vinyl set, a digital download and a super deluxe box set containing the CDs and LPs, the book, a bonus 7-inch vinyl single, a cassette and more. Visit JoeStrummer.com to pre-order the compilation.

All formats feature an album of unreleased recordings, including Strummer’s 1975 demo of the 101ers song “Letsagetabitarockin’” and a demo of an early version of the Clash tune “This Is England” — called “We Are England” — recorded by Joe, bassist Paul Simonon and late-era Clash drummer Pete Howard.

There are also outtakes from the Sid & Nancy soundtrack featuring Clash guitarist Mick Jones; and an epic Strummer-Jones collaboration intended for Big Audio Dynamite titled “U.S. North.”

The compilation also features previously released Strummer collaborations with Johnny Cash and reggae legend Jimmy Cliff.

The 7-inch single included in the box set features demos of “This Is England” and “Before We Go Forward” recorded by Strummer, Simonon and Howard, while the cassette boasts a so-called “basement demo” of “U.S. North.”

The Joe Strummer 001 compilation was overseen by Joe’s widow, Lucinda Tait, and Robert Gordon McHarg III, who handled the art design and art direction of the package. McHarg previously worked with Simonon on The Clash’s Sound System box set.

Here’s the track list for the Joe Strummer 001 CDs:

Disc 1

“Letsagetabitarockin’” (2005 Remastered Version) — The 101ers

“Keys to Your Heart” (Version 2) (2005 Remastered Version) — The 101ers

“Love Kills” — Joe Strummer

“Tennessee Rain” — Joe Strummer

“Trash City” — Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War

“15th Brigade” — Joe Strummer

“Ride Your Donkey” — Joe Strummer

“Burning Lights” — Joe Strummer

“Afro-Cuban Be-Bop — The Astro-Physicians

“Sandpaper Blues” — Radar

“Generations” — Electric Dog House

“It’s a Rockin’ World” — Joe Strummer

“Yalla Yalla” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“X-Ray Style” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“Johnny Appleseed” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“Minstrel Boy” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“Redemption Song” — Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer

“Over the Border” — Jimmy Cliff & Joe Strummer

“Coma Girl” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“Silver & Gold/Before I Grow Too Old” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

Disc 2

“Letsagetabitarockin’” (Strummer Demo) — Joe Strummer

“Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England” — Strummer, Simonon & Howard

“Pouring Rain” (1984) — Strummer, Simonon & Howard

“Blues on the River” — Joe Strummer

“Crying on 23rd” — The Soothsayers

“2 Bullets” — Pearl Harbour

“When Pigs Fly” — Joe Strummer

“Pouring Rain” (1993) — Joe Strummer

“Rose of Erin” — Joe Strummer

“The Cool Impossible” — Joe Strummer

“London Is Burning” — Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

“U.S. North” — Joe Strummer & Mick Jones

