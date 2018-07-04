Natural ingredients to exfoliate your skin

Here’s something you might not know about me, while I don’t wear makeup much, I am hyper vigilante about my skin. Serums, moisturizers, oils and sunscreen are part of my daily routine. Most are store bought, but I’ve also made my own on occasion and it’s surprisingly easy. My go to involves mixing used coffee grounds with olive oil and using that as an exfoliator. Coffee grounds increase the blood flow and even out skin tone. My friend has made me a body exfoliator with sugar and coconut oil. Sugar helps hydrate your skin and it’s a finer exfoliation for skin which is better for sensitive skin. Oats are also good for sensitive skin. They’re also good for healing sunburns and help reduce inflammation. And yogurt is a good exfoliator because of the lactic acid.

Exfoliate with these 7 natural ingredients