Meg Myers sets sail on the “Jealous Sea” with new song
By Kink FM
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 4:49 PM
300 Entertainment

Meg Myers has released a new song called “Jealous Sea,” which will appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, Take Me to the Disco. The track is available now for digital download.

“Jealous Sea” is the third preview of Take Me to the Disco Myers has shared, following the title track and lead single “Numb.” The whole album will arrive on July 20.

Take Me to the Disco is the follow-up to Myers’ 2015 debut Sorry, which spawned the singles “Desire,” “Sorry” and “Lemon Eyes.”

