Maroon 5’s Guitarist: “Adam Levine will be on The Voice for the next 30 years”

Maroon 5‘s Red Pill Blues tour is on pause for a couple of weeks while frontman Adam Levine records the Blind Audition rounds for season 15 of The Voice. Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine admits he’s surprised that Adam’s still a part of the NBC reality competition after all these years.

“I remember when it began, I figured it would go a couple seasons, maybe, or Adam would be on it a couple seasons before he’d want to go on and do something else,” James tells ABC Radio. “And it’s just become this juggernaut, this machine that just keeps on going.”

He laughs, “So, I mean, I’m just gonna assume that it’s gonna be going on for the next 30 years!”

Even though it takes away some of his focus from the band, James doesn’t have an issue with Adam being on The Voice, because it’s great promotion for the band. Still, he’s surprised that the show is still on the air after all these years.

“Every time I thought, ‘Well, past season five, surely it’ll probably be done,’ and then it was like, ‘Well, season 10 — that’s gotta be it, right?’ And it just keeps on going,” James says.

“I think it’s a real testament to the show itself [and] to what Adam and Blake [Shelton] and all of them have brought to it and the chemistry that they have,” James adds. “And also, just the real focus they have on the music itself.”

For season 15, premiering this fall, Adam and Blake are joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson — coming off her win in season 14 — and returning coach Jennifer Hudson, who was last on the show season 13.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5’s tour resumes July 14 in Hershey, PA.

